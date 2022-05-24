Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) to Sell

Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Blue Star Foods Corp. is an integrated ESG seafood company which processes, packages and sells seafood products. Blue Star Foods Corp. is based in Miami, Florida. “
BSFC stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.39. 7,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,310. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.12. Blue Star Foods has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Star Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blue Star Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Star Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Star Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Star Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $1,926,000. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Blue Star Foods
Blue Star Foods Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a marine protein company in the United States and Canada. The company imports, packages, and sells refrigerated pasteurized various crab meats sourced primarily from Southeast Asia; and other premium seafood products. It sells its products primarily to food service distributors, as well as wholesalers, retail establishments, and seafood distributors under the Blue Star, Pacifika, Oceanica, Crab & Go Premium Seafood, Lubkin, First Choice, Good Stuff, Coastal Pride Fresh, and Little Cedar Falls brands.
