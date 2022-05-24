Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) to Sell

Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blue Star Foods Corp. is an integrated ESG seafood company which processes, packages and sells seafood products. Blue Star Foods Corp. is based in Miami, Florida. “

Get Blue Star Foods alerts:

BSFC stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.39. 7,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,310. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.12. Blue Star Foods has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Blue Star Foods ( OTCMKTS:BSFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Blue Star Foods had a negative return on equity of 43.03% and a negative net margin of 24.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Blue Star Foods will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Star Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blue Star Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Star Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Star Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Star Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $1,926,000. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blue Star Foods (Get Rating)

Blue Star Foods Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a marine protein company in the United States and Canada. The company imports, packages, and sells refrigerated pasteurized various crab meats sourced primarily from Southeast Asia; and other premium seafood products. It sells its products primarily to food service distributors, as well as wholesalers, retail establishments, and seafood distributors under the Blue Star, Pacifika, Oceanica, Crab & Go Premium Seafood, Lubkin, First Choice, Good Stuff, Coastal Pride Fresh, and Little Cedar Falls brands.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blue Star Foods (BSFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Star Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Star Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.