Zacks Investment Research Downgrades China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) to Sell

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Automotive Systems is a holding company and has no significant business operations other than their interest in Genesis in which they manufacture power steering systems and other component parts for automobiles. “

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CAAS. Greenridge Global cut their price target on shares of China Automotive Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAAS traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.93. 10,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,930. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.89. China Automotive Systems has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $90.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 2.66.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $138.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that China Automotive Systems will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in China Automotive Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in China Automotive Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in China Automotive Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in China Automotive Systems by 3,918.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,756 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in China Automotive Systems by 21.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

About China Automotive Systems (Get Rating)

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Automotive Systems (CAAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.