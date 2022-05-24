Zacks Investment Research Downgrades indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) to Hold

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “indie Semiconductor provides automotive semiconductors and software platforms. It focus on edge sensors for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems including LiDAR, connected car, user experience and electrification applications. indie Semiconductor, formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Ltd., is based in Virginia, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Benchmark initiated coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on indie Semiconductor from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

INDI opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $961.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. indie Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $16.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.29.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $18.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.24 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 140.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other indie Semiconductor news, COO Steven Machuga sold 95,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $697,445.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Scott David Kee sold 188,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $1,490,515.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 313,217 shares of company stock worth $2,388,542. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 457.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,394,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,888,000 after buying an additional 1,144,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 17.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 274.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 84,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in indie Semiconductor by 43.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,111,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

