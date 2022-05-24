Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) to Sell

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT’s financing model allows hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their underlying real estate in order to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades, staff additions and new construction. Facilities include acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, and other medical and surgical facilities. “

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

Medical Properties Trust stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.47. The stock had a trading volume of 163,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,185,785. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.65. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $17.38 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 70.61%. The firm had revenue of $409.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $13,117,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $121,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 906,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,235,910 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,635.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medical Properties Trust (MPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.