Zacks Investment Research Downgrades National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) to Sell

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL CINEMEDIA operates the largest digital in theatre network in North America that allows them to distribute advertisements and other content for our advertising, meetings and events businesses utilizing our proprietary digital content network. They have long term exhibitor services agreements with our founding members, Cinemark and Regal, the three largest motion picture exhibition companies in the U.S.and multi year agreements with several other theatre operators whom they refer to as network affiliates. The network affiliate agreements grant them exclusive rights, subject to limited exceptions, to sell advertising on their theatre screens. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National CineMedia in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on National CineMedia from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National CineMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.66.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 564.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 15,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $44,790.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 22,363 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 35,491 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 25,650 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 27,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,121,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after acquiring an additional 176,781 shares during the last quarter.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

