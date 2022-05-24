Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) to Hold

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rush Enterprises operates the largest network of Peterbilt heavy-duty truck dealerships in North America and John Deere construction equipment dealerships in Texas and Michigan. Their current operations include a network of dealerships located in Texas, California, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico and Michigan. These dealerships provide an integrated, one-stop source for the retail sale of new and used heavy-duty trucks and construction equipment; aftermarket parts, service and body shop facilities; and a wide array of financial services. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $49.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,747. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.35. Rush Enterprises has a twelve month low of $40.95 and a twelve month high of $60.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.17.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rush Enterprises will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 8,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $435,594.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 882.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 94,173 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 20.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 25.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 4.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 101,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

