Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) to Hold

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “The Straumann Group is a global leader in implant and restorative dentistry and oral tissue regeneration. In collaboration with leading clinics, research institutes and universities, Straumann researches, develops and manufactures dental implants, instruments, prosthetics and tissue regeneration products for use in tooth replacement and restoration solutions or to prevent tooth loss. Straumann currently employs approximately on thousand seven hundred ninety people worldwide and its products and services are available in more than sixty countries through its broad network of distribution subsidiaries and partners. “
Shares of SAUHF traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $119.00. 772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Straumann has a 12 month low of $104.00 and a 12 month high of $230.12.
Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.
