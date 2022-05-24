Zacks Investment Research Lowers Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) to Hold

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP. is an emerging biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel drug targets for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. The company’s proprietary SIGMACEPTOR Discovery Platform involves the rational drug design of compounds that fulfill specific criteria based on unmet market needs and new scientific advances. Selected drug candidates demonstrate high, non-exclusive affinity for sigma receptors, which are involved in the modulation of multiple cellular biochemical signaling pathways. “

AVXL has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.46.

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.04. 675,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,429. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average is $13.67. The firm has a market cap of $699.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 0.93. Anavex Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $31.50.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

