Zacks Investment Research Lowers Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) to Sell

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Candel Therapeutics Inc. is a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel oncolytic viral immunotherapies. The company’s product pipeline includes CAN-2409 and CAN-3110. Candel Therapeutics Inc. is based in NEEDHAM, Mass. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Candel Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CADL traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.13. The stock had a trading volume of 86,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,685. Candel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $14.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 17.48 and a quick ratio of 17.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.81 million and a PE ratio of -1.47.

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.63. Candel Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 29,132.26% and a negative return on equity of 29.17%. Analysts forecast that Candel Therapeutics will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Candel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Candel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Candel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $12,195,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Candel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $542,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Candel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. 24.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. The company develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

