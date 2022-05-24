Zacks Investment Research Lowers Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) to Hold

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liminal BioSciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel small molecule compounds for respiratory, liver and renal diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of PBI-4050, which are in clinical stage. Liminal BioSciences Inc., formerly known as Prometic Life Sciences Inc., is based in Laval, Canada. “

Shares of Liminal BioSciences stock opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.57. Liminal BioSciences has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $6.30.

Liminal BioSciences ( NASDAQ:LMNL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 246.63% and a net margin of 3,107.45%. The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Liminal BioSciences will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Liminal BioSciences by 468.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Liminal BioSciences by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 20,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel small molecule drug therapeutics for inflammatory, fibrotic, and metabolic diseases in Canada and the United Kingdom. The company's lead product candidate is fezagepras (PBI-4050), which has been completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary, liver, cardiac, or skin fibrosis with fezagepras or related derivatives and respiratory diseases.

