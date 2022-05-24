Zacks Investment Research Lowers Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) to Sell

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Microvast Inc. is a technology company. It designs, develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery solutions. Microvast Inc., formerly known as Tuscan Holdings Corp., is headquartered in Houston, TX. “
Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Microvast from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MVST. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Microvast by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,702,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,957,000 after acquiring an additional 487,043 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast in the fourth quarter worth $18,572,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microvast by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,705,000 after buying an additional 337,306 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast in the first quarter worth $14,591,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast in the fourth quarter worth $11,320,000. Institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.
About Microvast (Get Rating)
Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.
