Zacks Investment Research Lowers Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) to Sell

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Microvast Inc. is a technology company. It designs, develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery solutions. Microvast Inc., formerly known as Tuscan Holdings Corp., is headquartered in Houston, TX. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Microvast from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of MVST stock opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. Microvast has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $15.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MVST. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Microvast by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,702,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,957,000 after acquiring an additional 487,043 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast in the fourth quarter worth $18,572,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microvast by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,705,000 after buying an additional 337,306 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast in the first quarter worth $14,591,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast in the fourth quarter worth $11,320,000. Institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

