Zacks Investment Research Lowers Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) to Strong Sell

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. is a chain of 1,118 Company-operated stores, 114 franchised locations, five wholesale locations, two retread facilities and 14 dealer-operated stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire sales and services. Monro Muffler Brake operates a chain of stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire services in the United States, operating under the brand names of Monro Muffler Brake and Service, Speedy Auto Service by Monro, Kimmel Tires – Auto Service and Tread Quarters Discount Tires. Monro began to diversify into a full line of undercar repair services. The Company has experienced significant growth in recent years through acquisitions and, to a lesser extent, the opening of new construction stores. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Monro from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ:MNRO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.89. 20,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.80. Monro has a 1 year low of $37.49 and a 1 year high of $65.30. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.26). Monro had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Monro will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Monro by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Monro by 4.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Monro by 21.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Monro by 4.6% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Monro by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

