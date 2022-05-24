Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) to Buy

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Applied Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing drug candidates for unmet medical need. The company’s product candidate consists of AT-001, for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy; AT-007, for the treatment of Galactosemia and AT-003, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy which are in clinical stage. Applied Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $7.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.54.

Shares of Applied Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.47. 92,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,734. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $4.86. The firm has a market cap of $38.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.52. Applied Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $25.59.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.05). On average, analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Applied Therapeutics news, insider Riccardo Perfetti bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $59,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Applied Therapeutics by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Applied Therapeutics by 308.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Applied Therapeutics by 385,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase 1/2 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Therapeutics (APLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.