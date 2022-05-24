Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) to “Hold”

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BGC PARTNERS, INC. is a leading global full-service inter-dealer broker, specializing in the trading of financial instruments and related derivatives products. BGC Partners provides integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic execution and other brokerage services to some of the world’s largest and most credit worthy banks, broker-dealers, investment banks and investment firms for a broad range of global financial products, including fixed income securities, foreign exchange, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, futures, structured products and other instruments. Through its eSpeed and BGCantor Market Data brands, BGC also offers financial technology solutions and market data and analytics related to selected financial instruments and markets. Named after fixed income trading innovator B. Gerald Cantor, BGC Partners has offices in New York and London, as well as in Beijing, Chicago, Copenhagen, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Mexico City, Nyon, Paris, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGCP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.08. 2,240,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,324,469. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. BGC Partners has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $6.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.30.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $506.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.95 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 49.15% and a net margin of 5.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BGC Partners will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BGC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

