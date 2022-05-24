Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) to “Buy”

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.50% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc., formerly known as Ashford Hospitality Prime is based in Texas, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BHR. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Shares of BHR stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $5.15. The company had a trading volume of 561,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.04 million, a PE ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $4.18 and a one year high of $6.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average is $5.52.

In other Braemar Hotels & Resorts news, Director Monty J. Bennett purchased 44,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 31,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $176,824.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 485.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 58,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 48,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 192,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 892,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 136,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

