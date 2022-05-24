Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) to “Buy”

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.56% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. operates as a holding company for Bridgewater Bank which provides personal and commercial banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market savings, certificates of deposit accounts; bridge, home equity, residential interim construction, lot, construction, commercial real estate, long term multi-family, working capital, letters of credit and executive lines of credit options and debit and credit cards. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. “

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWB traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,774. The firm has a market cap of $443.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.22.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 33.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $69,947.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,207,140 shares in the company, valued at $20,267,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.5% in the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 186,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

