Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) to Buy

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.10% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing precision medicines for kidney diseases. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Aduro Biotech Inc., is based in BERKELEY, Calif. “

Separately, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Chinook Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of KDNY opened at $14.77 on Tuesday. Chinook Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $19.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average of $14.59.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.24% and a negative net margin of 180.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chinook Therapeutics will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $76,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,577.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDNY. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 5,323.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 65,907 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,537,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,375,000 after acquiring an additional 66,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 46,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 20,692 shares in the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

