Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) to “Buy”

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It is focused on the development and regulatory approval of its non-invasive neurostimulation device called PoNS. The Company is nearing clinical trials for balance disorders in TBI patients and for the treatment of MS. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of HSDT opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.42. Helius Medical Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $17.26.

Helius Medical Technologies ( NASDAQ:HSDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.02). Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 240.53% and a negative net margin of 3,043.95%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.65) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Helius Medical Technologies will post -4.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSDT. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Helius Medical Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Kepos Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 296.4% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 100,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 11,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,298,000. 29.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. Its product, Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), is a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

