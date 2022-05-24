Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) to Buy

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.43% from the company’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics and medicines such as protein homeostasis for autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KZR-616 which is in clinical stage. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “
KZR has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kezar Life Sciences from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.
Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Director Franklin M. Berger bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $295,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.74 per share, with a total value of $1,004,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,918,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,231,000 after buying an additional 385,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,897,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,150,000 after buying an additional 210,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,271,000 after buying an additional 902,588 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,228,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,031,000 after buying an additional 336,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.
Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.
