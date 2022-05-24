Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) to “Hold”

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. involved in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycles principally in North America. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., formerly known as Peridot Acquisition Corp., is based in TORONTO. “

LICY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Li-Cycle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

Shares of Li-Cycle stock opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. Li-Cycle has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 27.12 and a quick ratio of 26.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.84.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.84 million during the quarter. Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,875.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Li-Cycle will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Li-Cycle by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Li-Cycle by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Li-Cycle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 24.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

