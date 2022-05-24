Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) to Buy

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.54% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Wireless, Inc. is a leading provider of wireless data communications products. The company delivers wireless PC Cards for portable computers, wireless adapters for PDA’s, OEM modules for embedded applications and rugged vehicle-mounted wireless systems. The company is the founding member of the WirelessReady Alliance, an alliance of industry-leading hardware, software and service companies committed to the delivery of complete and compelling wireless data solutions. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SWIR. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James set a $18.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.06.

Shares of SWIR traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.62. 18,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,822. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Sierra Wireless has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $21.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.04. The company has a market cap of $790.41 million, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.81.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $149.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.58 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Sierra Wireless by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

