ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) Given a €47.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM – Get Rating) has been given a €47.00 ($50.00) price objective by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 135.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($52.13) target price on shares of ZEAL Network in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($55.32) target price on shares of ZEAL Network in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($54.26) price objective on ZEAL Network in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

ZEAL Network stock remained flat at $€20.00 ($21.28) during midday trading on Tuesday. 19,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,567. The stock has a market cap of $166.82 million and a PE ratio of 6.75. ZEAL Network has a 52 week low of €16.00 ($17.02) and a 52 week high of €24.40 ($25.96). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €20.00 and a 200 day moving average price of €20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.63.

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

