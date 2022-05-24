Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.52-$6.79 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZD. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Ziff Davis from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wedbush decreased their target price on Ziff Davis from $150.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ziff Davis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Ziff Davis stock opened at $77.09 on Tuesday. Ziff Davis has a 52 week low of $73.42 and a 52 week high of $147.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $315.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Ziff Davis’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

