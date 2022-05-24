Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.73.

ZBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Loop Capital cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth approximately $921,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 35,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $120.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $108.47 and a 1 year high of $169.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.09.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 93.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.