Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Given New $99.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $118.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on ZM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $275.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $157.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.48.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $89.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.04. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $79.03 and a 52 week high of $406.48. The stock has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of -0.66.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $228,476.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,008,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total transaction of $801,119.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,534 shares of company stock valued at $6,270,060 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1,035.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

