Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.70-3.77 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.53-4.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.54 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.70-$3.77 EPS.

ZM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $295.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $280.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $184.58.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $89.33. 8,576,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,657,702. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of -0.66. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $79.03 and a 1 year high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 3,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $409,189.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,534 shares of company stock worth $6,270,060. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

