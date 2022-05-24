Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.70-3.77 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.53-4.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.54 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.70-$3.77 EPS.

Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.33. The company had a trading volume of 8,576,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,657,702. The stock has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of -0.66. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $79.03 and a 1 year high of $406.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.90 and a 200 day moving average of $149.04.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

ZM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $280.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Benchmark upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Argus lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. FBN Securities lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $184.58.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total transaction of $251,972.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,822.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total transaction of $801,119.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,534 shares of company stock worth $6,270,060. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

