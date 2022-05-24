Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $155.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Zoom Video Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $139.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.48.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $89.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of -0.66. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $79.03 and a 52-week high of $406.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.04.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total value of $801,119.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total value of $251,972.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,822.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,534 shares of company stock worth $6,270,060. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $418,128,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,668,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,037,000 after buying an additional 1,312,035 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,268,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth about $308,306,000. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

