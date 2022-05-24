Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS.

ZM stock opened at $89.33 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $79.03 and a 1 year high of $406.48. The company has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of -0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.90 and a 200 day moving average of $149.04.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $228,476.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,008,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,534 shares of company stock valued at $6,270,060. 11.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after buying an additional 2,444,294 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,252,000 after purchasing an additional 742,240 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 726,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,649,000 after acquiring an additional 386,594 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $19,232,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 10,456.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 83,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,764,000 after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZM shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. FBN Securities lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.48.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.