Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share.

ZM stock opened at $89.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of -0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.04. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $79.03 and a 52-week high of $406.48.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

ZM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.92 price target on the stock. Argus decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.62.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 3,449 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $409,189.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $1,709,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,534 shares of company stock worth $6,270,060. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,294 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,252,000 after purchasing an additional 742,240 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 726,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,649,000 after purchasing an additional 386,594 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at about $19,232,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10,456.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 83,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,764,000 after buying an additional 82,500 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.