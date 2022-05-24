Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.90-0.92 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.115-1.120 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.70-$3.77 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZM. Citigroup lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $139.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. FBN Securities decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $184.58.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

ZM traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.33. 8,576,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,657,702. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.04. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $79.03 and a 12-month high of $406.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of -0.66.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $228,476.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,008,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total value of $801,119.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,534 shares of company stock worth $6,270,060. 11.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 10.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,586,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 33.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.