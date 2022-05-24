Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.57.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZNGA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays cut shares of Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Zynga from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Zynga alerts:

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03. Zynga has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zynga by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 104,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,488 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Zynga by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 26,885,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,069,000 after purchasing an additional 989,291 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 502,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 237,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynga Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.