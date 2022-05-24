Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.57.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZNGA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays cut shares of Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Zynga from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.
NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03. Zynga has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Zynga Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.
