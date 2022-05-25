-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Denison Mines’ earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denison Mines will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.05) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Denison Mines.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 323.13%. The company had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

DNN stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,630,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,915,290. Denison Mines has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $2.14. The stock has a market cap of $939.87 million, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45.

About Denison Mines (Get Rating)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denison Mines (DNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.