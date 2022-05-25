-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Isoray’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.00. Isoray also reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Isoray will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Isoray.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Isoray in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

ISR traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.29. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,413. The company has a market capitalization of $41.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.02. Isoray has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33.

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

