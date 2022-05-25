-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Isoray’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.00. Isoray also reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Isoray will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Isoray.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Isoray in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Isoray (Get Rating)
Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Isoray (ISR)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- Two Retailers, One To Buy And One To Avoid
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Isoray (ISR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Isoray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isoray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.