$0.03 EPS Expected for Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Light & Wonder’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.15. Light & Wonder posted earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 97.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Light & Wonder will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Light & Wonder.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.55. Light & Wonder had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Light & Wonder’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LNW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Light & Wonder from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Light & Wonder from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

NASDAQ:LNW opened at $46.97 on Wednesday. Light & Wonder has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $90.20. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.78.

Scientific Games Corporation, doing business as Light & Wonder Inc, develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

