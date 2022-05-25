-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Histogen’s earnings. Histogen posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Histogen will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Histogen.

Get Histogen alerts:

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Histogen had a negative return on equity of 54.01% and a negative net margin of 260.63%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Histogen from $2.40 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSTO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Histogen by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,167,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 514,387 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Histogen by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 34,649 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Histogen by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 21,471 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Histogen by 265.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 51,876 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Histogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HSTO traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.18. 505,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,389. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.30. Histogen has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.96.

Histogen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Histogen Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on developing proprietary hypoxia-generated growth factor technology platform and stem cell-free biologic products. It offers HST-003, a human extracellular matrix, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat articular cartilage defects in the knee; HST-004, a cell conditioned media solution to treat spinal disc repair; and Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase inhibitor for the treatment of COVID-19.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Histogen (HSTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Histogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Histogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.