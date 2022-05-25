-$0.10 EPS Expected for Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alpha Tau Medical’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alpha Tau Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alpha Tau Medical.

Get Alpha Tau Medical alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha Tau Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Alpha Tau Medical in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Alpha Tau Medical in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Alpha Tau Medical in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DRTS stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,262. Alpha Tau Medical has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.57.

Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpha Tau Medical (DRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Tau Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Tau Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.