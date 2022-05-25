$0.10 EPS Expected for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) to report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Chico’s FAS reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 225%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $496.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.00 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

NYSE:CHS traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,223,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,132. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $570.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.03. Chico’s FAS has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $7.29.

In related news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 5.1% during the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 66,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the period. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

