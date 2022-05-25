$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México.

Get Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BSMX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 11,808 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 3rd quarter worth $2,860,000.

NYSE:BSMX traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $5.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,144. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $6.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Santander México, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (BSMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.