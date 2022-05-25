-$0.24 EPS Expected for View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for View’s earnings. View posted earnings per share of ($0.91) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that View will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.59) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for View.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VIEW. Zacks Investment Research lowered View from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James lowered View from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIEW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in View during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in View during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in View by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,903 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in View during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in View during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIEW traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.01. 996,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,435. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2.75. View has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

