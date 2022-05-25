$0.27 EPS Expected for Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) will report $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gates Industrial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.25. Gates Industrial reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gates Industrial will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gates Industrial.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $893.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.69 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 7.48%. Gates Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.89.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 13,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $208,175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 11.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after purchasing an additional 72,144 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 329.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 40,694 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 20.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,574,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,163,000 after purchasing an additional 610,178 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 11.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 5.2% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 18,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GTES opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. Gates Industrial has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.09.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

