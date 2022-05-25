$0.39 EPS Expected for General Electric (NYSE:GE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that General Electric (NYSE:GEGet Rating) will announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for General Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.42. General Electric reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that General Electric will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $3.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $5.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Electric to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

In related news, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $4,844,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,741,481.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John S. Slattery purchased 3,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,075.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of General Electric by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 30,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in General Electric by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 371,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,897,000 after buying an additional 77,601 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in General Electric by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 19,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 130,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

GE stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.15. 284,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,922,255. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $71.14 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The stock has a market cap of $81.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.19, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19.

About General Electric (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

