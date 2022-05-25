$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) will announce $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. First Bank posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Bank will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. First Bank had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on FRBA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Bank by 106.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Bank by 72.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of First Bank by 92.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of First Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

FRBA stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.96. The company had a trading volume of 68,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average of $14.43. First Bank has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. First Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

