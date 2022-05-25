$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) This Quarter

Analysts expect NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) to post $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for NortonLifeLock’s earnings. NortonLifeLock posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.98 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NortonLifeLock.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.62 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 444.77% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NLOK shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

NASDAQ:NLOK traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,304,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,510,708. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.95 and a 200-day moving average of $26.30. NortonLifeLock has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $30.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NLOK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 1,047.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,181,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468,669 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth about $150,164,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,434,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748,508 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth about $117,464,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,524,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,395 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

