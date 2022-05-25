$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) will announce $0.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Enterprise Products Partners reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Enterprise Products Partners.
Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:EPD opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.12. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.42%.
About Enterprise Products Partners
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.
