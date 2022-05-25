-$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) will report ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the highest is ($0.65). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 126.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.46). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 38.63% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $283.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.79) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 120.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,707 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 128.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,332,000 after purchasing an additional 32,967 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 121.5% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 110,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 60,658 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter valued at $308,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $114.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.60. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.57.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

