$0.79 EPS Expected for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.80. National Retail Properties posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover National Retail Properties.
National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $190.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.63 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 42.73%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,142,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,174,831,000 after purchasing an additional 305,161 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,113,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $966,862,000 after purchasing an additional 935,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,941,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,795 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,940,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,634,000 after purchasing an additional 831,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,100,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,209,000 after purchasing an additional 34,496 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NNN traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.58. 34,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,119. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. National Retail Properties has a 12-month low of $40.65 and a 12-month high of $50.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.84.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.95%.
About National Retail Properties (Get Rating)
National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Retail Properties (NNN)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Retail Properties (NNN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.