$0.80 EPS Expected for Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. Guaranty Bancshares posted earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.41. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Guaranty Bancshares.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.70 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 13.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on GNTY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Guaranty Bancshares from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

In related news, Director James S. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.38 per share, for a total transaction of $35,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,413,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James S. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.89 per share, with a total value of $67,780.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $113,504 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 141.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 140.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 100.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

GNTY stock opened at $35.58 on Wednesday. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $31.65 and a 1-year high of $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $430.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

