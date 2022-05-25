$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) to post $1.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. International Game Technology reported sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full year sales of $4.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. International Game Technology had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Shares of NYSE:IGT opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.82. International Game Technology has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $32.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in International Game Technology by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP raised its stake in International Game Technology by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP now owns 2,556,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,901,000 after buying an additional 1,589,548 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in International Game Technology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in International Game Technology by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,986,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,074,000 after buying an additional 828,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in International Game Technology during the third quarter worth $54,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

