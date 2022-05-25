$1.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.07 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08 billion. Central Garden & Pet reported sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year sales of $3.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $954.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.14 million.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $305,244.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,742,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $84,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 471.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 30,861 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 388,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,063,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 155,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 75.3% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $42.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $40.77 and a twelve month high of $57.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Garden & Pet (CENT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.